AFC Leopards 'perfect' and ready for Chemelil Sugar - Kimani

The former defender is optimistic of getting a win this weekend when his charges play the struggling Sugar Millers

AFC head coach Anthony Kimani states his team are in perfect shape ahead of their match against Sugar.

Ingwe defeated 2-1 in their last league match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega which took their points tally to 37. The tactician is impressed with the way the players are responding in training and the improvement especially in the attacking department.

"We have had good training sessions because the players are responding really well," Kimani told AFC TV.

"We are working on body strengths now and I am impressed by how the players are exercising especially in creating a lot of goal scoring chances. We are in perfect shape and we expect to get good results against Chemelil Sugar."

Marvin Nabwire and Collins Shichenje missed the win against Batoto ba Mungu but are back preparing to play the Sugar Millers which the youthful coach says is a plus.

"I am happy the few players who were injured have started light training and this is good for every coach when he has a large pool to select his matchday squad from. We have prepared well and we are fit indeed because everyone is working very hard." he added.

"The returning players will surely add strength to the team and the team doctors have also done a great job on their part to ensure the injured recover fast. Our fans have to stick with the team the way they have been doing because they motivate the players a lot," Kimani concluded.

Ingwe won the last meeting 4-0.



