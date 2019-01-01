AFC Leopards open talks to sign Harambee Stars defender David Ochieng

Ingwe are currently placed in relegation zone and the acquisition of 'Cheche' will help tighten the back-line for the second leg

AFC have shown interest to sign former FC defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng.

Ingwe has struggled this season, especially at the back that has seen them ship in 21 goals in from the last 15 matches.

Ingwe Secretary-General Oscar Igaida has revealed to Goal that they are in talks with ‘Cheche’ and a transfer deal will be reached by next week.

"We are in talks with 'Cheche' but no agreement has been reached yet; we will meet him next week and hope to seal a deal. It will just be a short term contract, that is what we have been pushing for but details will be clear after next week."

After turning out for side New York Cosmos in the 2016/17 season, 'Cheche' moved to where he has been playing for Brommapojkarna.

If Ingwe manages to convince him to join, then he will most probably partner with Robinson Kamura in the heart of the defense.