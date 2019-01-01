AFC Leopards open talks to keep coach Andre Casa Mbungo at the Den

Ingwe are keen to tie down the Rwandan coach to a long term deal in Kenya

AFC have opened negotiations with coach Andre Casa Mbungo over a contract extension.

The Rwandan tactician has turned the club's fortunes around and as a result, the team has moved from bottom of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table to ninth on the log.

Ingwe Secretary-General Oscar Igaida says the club is focused on stability and they have decided to tie down Mbungo to a longer contract.

“Our main objective has been on how to stabilize the team and help it get back to the top. First, we have to be consistent especially in the technical bench. Mbungo's contract expires in June 2020 but we want to extend it by another one and a half years,” Igaida told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“We have already opened talks with him, and we hope to seal the deal as soon as possible.”

The move to open talks comes just a few weeks after Tanzanian side Singida United revealed that they are keen to hire the coach from Ingwe.

Igaida has also revealed that Ingwe will be hoping to sign defender Soter Kayumba on a permanent contract.

“Kayumba has been impressive and we want to have him for a longer period. So we will engage Sofapaka and conclude the deal. Paul Were and David Ochieng have also been excellent for us and we hope to retain them beyond this season.”

AFC Leopards are preparing to face in a KPL game on Wednesday.