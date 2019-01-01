AFC Leopards on the verge of re-calling on loan striker Ezekiel Odera

Goal understands that Ingwe are considering recalling their top scorer from last season as they strive to move from relegation

Struggling AFC are close to recalling Ezekiel Odera from .

The former Nairobi City Stars striker joined the bankers from Ingwe after falling out with the former technical bench. However, Goal now understands that Ingwe, who are sitting in the relegation zone after a poor start, are considering recalling the player for another stint.

When reached for comment, club's Secretary General Oscar Igaida refuted the claims saying they have not discussed the matter. “No, we have not made our mind on Odera, actually we have not had that discussion, it is not true.”

Odera hit the back of the net thirteen times last season for AFC Leopards and many expected him to lead the line again before he was flashed out to the bankers where he has not been handed enough playing time.