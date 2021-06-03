'AFC Leopards on right gear to win FKF Premier League title' - Xavier

Ingwe have appeared to be a more stable side than in previous seasons, and their former star believes this is their campaign

Retired Kenyan midfielder Francis Xavier has claimed AFC Leopards are on the right gear to lift the Football Kenya Federation Premer League title.

Ingwe are third with 36 points, just two fewer than Tusker, who are on top and the former midfielder has pointed out why he feels the local giants could end their title drought that has lasted for over 22 years.

"I have a feeling that AFC Leopards will be champions this time around because they have been quite consistent compared to other seasons. It is always not easy when you are on form, then go into a long break and come back again with your consistency quite intact," Xavier told Goal.

"A break is always something that a team does not desire especially when they have been on top form. Look at Gor Mahia for example, before the break, they were not in good form but they seem to have picked up and are on a stronger footing and it is true that the break helped them a great deal to strategize.

"On the other hand, AFC Leopards were consistent before the break and, luckily, they have picked up and are getting some good results. This is good motivation and a very encouraging sight. I believe they are in the right gear towards achieving the title ambition."

The former Vihiga United assistant coach also picked Tusker as the main rivals for Ingwe and not second-placed KCB. "Tusker can be AFC Leopards' bigger challenger, not KCB. KCB have tried yes, and are a good side but they have not yet reached the level one can claim to guarantee them the championship," he concluded.

"I will not even be surprised to see Kariobangi Sharks finish above them. I really see Kariobangi Sharks moving above unless something extraordinary happens."

AFC Leopards would have gone top of the table but lost to Bidco United on Sunday when they went down by a 3-1 margin. They are lined up to face Sofapaka, Wazito and Kariobangi Sharks in the next three ties in the month of June.

Ingwe are also still in the race to win the Shield Cup after seeing off Posta Rangers to book a quarter-final spot.