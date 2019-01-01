AFC Leopards on Hansel Ochieng's fitness ahead of Western Stima match

Ingwe are aiming at collecting maximum points against the Powermen in this weekend's top-tier clash

AFC are set to welcome striker Hansel Ochieng for their assignment against on Saturday.

The striker has been nursing an ankle injury for a few weeks now but the club, through its Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has confirmed his return. However, the match has come too soon for Malian striker Ismailla Diarra who has just made a return to the team.

"Ochieng has just made a return to the team and he is ready to play this weekend against Western Stima," Juma told Goal on Tuesday.

"We are happy to have Ochieng back but it will be up to the coach to decide whether to field him or not. Diarra is just jogging, but will not be part of our team for this weekend because he has not fully recovered from his thigh injury."

Article continues below

This comes amid reports the club is facing tough financial conditions following the exit of their sponsors SportPesa.

Ingwe are currently second in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table having accumulated 10 points from five games.