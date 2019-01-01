AFC Leopards official Timothy Lilumbi facing assault charges after Nzoia Sugar match

Ingwe have also been given 24 hours by the federation to produce those responsible for assaulting the referee on Sunday

AFC Leopards Organizing Secretary Timothy Lilumbi has been charged for assaulting the referee during their league match against Nzoia Sugar on Sunday.

In a charge sheet exclusively obtained by Goal, the club has also been charged for not providing enough security on the material day.

Part of the charge sheet reads as follows; “Following review of the Referee’s and Match Commissioner’s reports, we wish to inform you that we have instituted disciplinary proceedings against Timothy Lilumbi, the Organizing Secretary of AFC Leopards SC, before the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) and the specific charges are as hereunder:

“THAT, on Sunday, January 06, 2019 during the 2018-19 SportPesa Premier League season Round 06 match between AFC Leopards SC and Nzoia Sugar FC, the match venue being the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos:

THAT, at 18h07 or thereabouts an official of AFC Leopards, Mr. Timothy Lilumbi, and other members and/or supporters of the club, invaded the pitch and assaulted the Referee and the First Assistant Referee which conduct is contrary to Rules 3.4 (a), 3.5 (b), 3.5 (c), 7.7 (a), 7.7 (b), and 7.7 (c) of the Rules Governing Kenyan Football, and also punishable under art. 49 par. 1, 2, & 3 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code.”

The date of the hearing has not been set. Nzoia Sugar scored a 94th minute goal to hold Ingwe to a 1-1 draw.