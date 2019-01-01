AFC Leopards official: Gor Mahia would have done worse against Bandari's Steven Heywood

The mayhem arose during the second half of a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match staged at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday

AFC Organising Secretary Timothy Lilumbi has rubbished reports that FC media liaison officer Steven Heywood was harassed, saying bitter rivals would have done worse in the same situation.

In an earlier interview with Goal, Heywood said that the hosts' fans had attacked him and confiscated his equipment.

“The attacks came from fans who got onto the pitch as I was taking some photos after a fracas erupted in the second half,” Heywood told Goal.

“Some fans managed to make their way onto the touchline and it seems their main target was the assistant referee. They took away my camera and the memory card in it.”

Lilumbi has, however, dismissed the claims, terming them as blatant lies.

“He [Heywood], was behind our goalpost taking pictures. We all know that is like provoking our fans and the team at large. How can an opponent stand behind your goal and work from there," Lilumbi said when Goal asked him about the incident.

“There was no havoc by the fans, it was our stewards who went and removed him from there.

"Yes, the Camera and other equipment were taken from him but they were handed to the Match Commissioner who returned it to the club. Reports that he has lost his working tools are lies."

The official further says it would have been worse if it was Gor Mahia playing against Bandari instead.

“Actually Gor Mahia could have done worse, maybe he could have been beaten from that area because it is a sensitive one. Bandari are just bitter; when they beat us at Mbaraki in Mombasa we accepted, why not them," he added.

Ingwe suffered a 4-1 loss when they met at Mbaraki earlier in the season, but recovered to win 2-1 on Sunday.