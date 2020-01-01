AFC Leopards' Ochieng 'looks up to Martial, Oliech and Makwatta for inspiration'

The forward picked the trio as those he has learnt a lot from as he hopes to play professional football abroad in future

AFC forward Hansel Ochieng has named Dennis Oliech, John Makwatta and 's Anthony Martial as players who have inspired him.

Ochieng said he came to love Oliech for his exploits with the Kenyan national team as well as during his time in , where he played for Ajaccio, and Auxerre.

Ochieng played alongside Makwatta at AFC Leopards before the latter moved to Zambia to join Zesco United in January.

The youngster says Man United's Martial has been an inspiration given that he plays the same kind of football as the Frenchman.

“[Dennis] Oliech was a prolific striker and did a lot of great things for our country and also during his time in France. He was young then, strong and fast, he was also a great shooter and clinical at the same time,” Ochieng told AFC Leopards TV.

“He has inspired me in a way or another.

“[John] Makwatta is also another one because I have played with him. He is an inspiration to me given his experience. I learnt a lot from him and I want to put that into practice so that I can be good like him or even do better.

“[Jesse] Were is another one who has inspired me since I spent time with him at . He has proven his abilities in Zambia since he is bagging goals.

“Internationally, I will stick with [Anthony] Martial because we play the same kind of same football.

"I also want to do more after my AFC Leopards contract because I want to play outside the country in order to fulfil the desires of my heart.”

Ochieng, who signed for Ingwe from last year, included goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan in his select XI.

“My best goalkeeper is our [Benjamin] Ochan as he is composed, good on the ball and has good reflexes,” the forward explained.

“My full-back two are [Anthony] Kimani as he was a good full-back during his time and could also deliver good crosses. [Washington] Munene will be my full-back three given good qualities if you look at him keenly.

“He is also comfortable on the ball, his deliveries are good and has good passes.

“At the centre of defence, [Edgar] Ochieng will be my first choice as he was aggressive on the ball and knew how to do his work. I will pair him with [Robinson] Kamura who is an intelligent player.

“In my midfield, I would go for 's [Mohammed] Kilume since he is composed on the ball and I will partner him with [Faraj] Ominde of Tusker as well as [Brian] Magonya of Sofapaka.

“That would be a good trio for the midfield and will surely control midfield given their ability to battle a lot and give good passes forward.

“On the right-wing, I will play with [Aziz] Okaka who is good, fast, has good delivery and his finishing is good. On the left, [Jaffery] Owiti will be my man as he is strong, a good finisher and intelligent too.

“I will pick myself as a central striker because I need the goals for the team.”

Ochieng has also played for Thika United before.