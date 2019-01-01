AFC Leopards' Oburu elated by goal against Mathare United

The forward scored a brace against the Slum Boys but it is his second strike which was earned after a brilliant run

AFC striker Vincent Oburu has praised his second goal against during December 22's Kenyan Premier League ( ) encounter at Mumias Sports Complex.

Oburu scored a brace but his second goal came after a brilliant run past a number of his markers, and the youngster believes it came courtesy of both individual effort and teamwork.

Ingwe won 3-0 then before going for their mid-season break.

“That was an individual goal because I tried my best to dribble past three or four defenders and that was real me when it comes to playing. I am very happy I did it at this moment of the season and in such an important game,” Oburu told the clubs' portal.

“I am also glad it was teamwork which enabled me to get the goal and when we play as a unit outcome will always be like what we achieved.”

Meanwhile, Marvin Nabwire - who returned from a long injury spell - stated he is trying his best to regain fitness. Nabwire was injured in January during their match against and was introduced against Mathare United in the second half.

“I want to thank the fans who have always been on our side as a team and those who individually gave me their support. I am still fighting to regain full fitness but it is a matter of a few days before I get to the previous level before I got injured,” said Nabwire.

“The reception I got from the fans was just elating. What I will urge them is to come and motivate us whenever we are playing and this for sure will push us to fight for wins.”

With financial challenges being AFC Leopards' major setback in the first round of the KPL 2019/20 season, Nabwire is confident things will change as they move forward.

“We must remain positive even though there is no money for now because I hope things will change for the better soon,” he concluded.

AFC Leopards will entertain Zoo FC on January 5 at Bukhungu Stadium in their next league action.