AFC Leopards not part of Western region - Homeboyz chairman Shimanyula

The administrator has further stated his charges will be a force in the Kenyan top-tier in the forthcoming campaign

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has welcomed 's promotion to the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League at the same time, stating AFC is not part of the Western region.

The Vihiga-based club was relegated from the top-flight last season and were seeking to bounce back against All-Stars, who were playing in the top league in the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite winning the first leg 2-1, Kisumu All-Stars could not protect the advantage as they lost 2-1 in the return fixture and thus the tie ended at 3-3 after the two-legged affair, prompting the match referee to order for penalties in which Vihiga triumphed 5-3.

"Vihiga United promotion is a delight for the Western region because it means we have three teams representing us in the Premier League," Shimanyula told Goal on Thursday.

"We now have , Kakamega Homeboyz, and Vihiga United playing in the top-tier. AFC Leopards is not on the list since it is a Nairobi team and does not represent the Western region."

"I wish the team all the best in the league as we aim at taking our game to the next level."

The vocal administrator has also exuded confidence his charges will be a team to beat in the new season.

"Homeboyz are ready for the new season, they will be a team to beat in the league," Shimanyula stated.

"We have assembled a very competitive team with players who have what it takes to push for the title. It will not be easy for teams to play against us, they will have a long day.

"Our target is to go all the way and win the league this season; I am confident we can do it. Last season we were close but things happened; we want to be better this time around."

In the abandoned 2019/20 season, the Kakamega-based team finished the campaign in second position with 47 points, behind who were crowned.

Shimanyula bragged that his club will remain a force despite losing players to other teams in each and every transfer window.

The Kakamega-based club has recently conceded losing midfielder Peter Thiong’o to rivals AFC Leopards after the two clubs tussled over the player since the transfer window opened on August 10.

"We have always been feeding clubs with players, not a single club in KPL has not signed a player from Homeboyz.

"We have lost Harun [Shakava] and Charles [Momanyi] to Gor Mahia before but it did not affect us, we still went ahead to finish second on the table in the last campaign, and actually had the season been played to the end, we should have won the title.

"We have an academy which is very strong, not even AFC Leopards or Gor Mahia have an academy like the one we have, we don’t fear losing players, we lose and promote from the academy and they just fit in very well," Shimanyula concluded.