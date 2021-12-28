'AFC Leopards not afraid of FKF Premier League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz' - Juma

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma has insisted the team is not afraid of playing league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League took a brief Christmas break but normalcy is set to resume on Wednesday.

The Western-based charges have been having a good run in the league and are the only unbeaten team in the Kenyan top-tier.

However, their recent form does not scare the former Kenya midfielder, who believes his team is rapidly improving.

Ingwe have been playing well

"Yes, Homeboyz are top of the table but we are not scared to play them, actually they are not giving us sleepless nights," Juma told GOAL on Tuesday.

"We might be having a young team but look at the way we are playing, we are doing well on the pitch but our main undoing has been in front of the goal. Scoring has been our problem, but everything else is good.

"Is there any team that has scored more than two goals against us? No, and it is not that we are playing badly. We are not afraid of Homeboyz, that I can assure you."

How has the break impacted the team?

The tactician has further stated they have been training well despite the break, and the players are fresh and ready for the Bukhungu Stadium trip.

"I cannot say much has really changed for us during the break period since we have been training to ensure our physical fitness is good," Juma continued.

"The players will be fresh for sure, and just like in the previous matches, we will be going for maximum points. No injuries in the team and the level of competition has been good, everyone is pushing for a place in the starting 11 which is a positive sign for us."

The 13-time champions have played 10 matches and managed just two wins and three draws. As a result, they have just nine points and are placed 15th on the table.

Homeboyz are on 24 points from the 10 matches they have played. They have managed seven wins and three draws.