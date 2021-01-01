‘AFC Leopards not a team to lose consecutive games’ - Kamura

Ingwe fell against Western Stima and Wazito and would face a tougher test on Sunday when they host the unbeaten Bankers

AFC captain Robinson Kamura has stated their club’s stature does not allow them to lose two consecutive games.

After starting the campaign brightly, Ingwe lost the last Football Federation Premier League games to and Wazito FC. To the captain, the players must now they are serving a big club that does not deserve to register such records.

“We really do not need motivation as the will to win must power us because AFC Leopards are not a team to lose two consecutive games,” the former told the club’s Online TV. “Every player, let me repeat, knows the situation we have found ourselves in and it is us to get ourselves out of that situation.

“The coaches have given us everything that we may need from the psychological talk to the right exercises so we are motivated enough.

“We have had the best training session and the team spirit is high but we have not had anything to make us happy because we have lost two consecutive games.”

The centre-back stated the two losses came at a time they were not expecting it at all and said they must ensure they pick a win against on Sunday.

“That [the defeats] were never in our plans and in our targets because we had planned to tackle the game after another but unfortunately we have not hit our targets after the first five games,” he added.

“We are planning to win and our fans should know just that. The losses have come but the coaches have dealt with every aspect from character to morale and we have had the right training session.”

The defender also warned his teammates of the danger that the Bankers are certainly going to present to them at Kasarani.

“Every player should know this is going to be a big game because they have not lost a single one and have conceded just one goal against ,” he concluded. “That shows you it is the strongest team at the moment.

“They are the team to beat in the Premier League and that gives us the motivation to beat them. We have the quality and we are the biggest team that can overcome the situation we have found ourselves in.”

KCB remain unbeaten after picking 18 points from the six games they have played.