AFC Leopards' new signing David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng cleared to face Sofapaka
New AFC Leopards center back David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng is free to face Sofapaka on Wednesday.
This is after Ingwe officially received the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from his old club in Sweden. Through its official social site, Ingwe has confirmed the new development which will definitely bring some joy to the fans.
“AFC Leopards has received the International Transfer Certificate of the Kenyan player from his former club IF Brommapojkarna (Sweden),” revealed the site.
The experienced defender has featured for Tusker, Saudi Arabian side Al Tawoon, New York Cosmos of USA and later IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden.
AFC Leopards will be aiming at making it three wins in a row for the first time this season after downing Sony Sugar and Tusker FC respectively in the club's latest league outing.