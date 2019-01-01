AFC Leopards new players real deal - Tom Juma

Juma hopes the new players will help AFC Leopards have a good season compared to last one

AFC team manager Tom Juma believes the team will be a force to be reckoned with in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) next season.

Ingwe have been camping in Mumias as they shape up for the 2019/20 KPL season, which is set to start on August 30.

The former international midfielder is confident the team will fare better than last season, with the club's new signings expected to make their mark.

Leopards struggled in the league last season and finished a distant 11th on the table.

Article continues below

"We have just started preparations for the new season but the signs are encouraging. Everyone is working hard to fit into the system and get a chance to be included in the first team," Juma told Goal.

"The new signings are also proving to be a real deal for us, they have a massive experience that will help us to compete. We are optimistic that this season things will be different."

So far they have signed Soter Kayumba, Hansel Ochieng, Tresor Ndikumana, Vincent Habamahoro, Robert Mudenyu, Benjamin Ochan, and Ismail Diarra to bolster the squad.