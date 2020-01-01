AFC Leopards must work hard to avoid mass exodus - Makwatta

The striker says Ingwe's management should quickly find a solution to the financial challenges in order to keep their stars

AFC striker John Makwatta has challenged his officials to make sure they end the financial crisis at the club to prevent more players from leaving.

Whyvonne Isuza, Dennis Sikhayi, Moses Mburu, Brian Marita and coach Casa Mbungo are the recent parties to ditch the club due to unpaid salaries.

Makwatta has now urged the club's management to work extra hard to end the financial challenges in order to keep the remaining players.

“It [financial hiccups] has heavily hit us for sure and you can see that some of the players have already left. We had a very strong team when the season started and this is a big challenge for the management because the players have been patient going for the last six months without pay,” Makwatta told reporters.

“They [AFC Leopards management] must work hard to resolve the situation because sustaining players for another six months will be very hard indeed. We do not want to lose more players especially in the ongoing transfer window where everyone is thinking of quitting.

“If the management can get a sponsor before January ends that will be good to prevent players from leaving.”

The former and Buildcon striker netted a hat-trick against Zoo FC on Sunday and said he was satisfied with his exploits at Bukhungu Stadium.

“I feel great as a striker because getting such chances to score is not always easy so I had to use the opportunities to get more goals. One is always not sure whether he will score in the next games and I had also gone without goals in a number of matches,” he added.

“I am happy I utilised my chances.”

Makwatta also talked about the fans' support and whether he is going for the Golden Boot at the end of the season.

“What is motivating us more is the love fans have for this team, they support us and that is a great source of inspiration for now. Fans' relentless support also make us work hard on the pitch because they also need good results,” explained the forward.

“On the pitch, we always try to forget our financial problems in order to work hard and produce results.

“It is an open secret I am challenging for the Golden Boot. I am a striker and I have to make sure I score from every chance and God willing I hope it will be a successful challenge in the end.”

Makwatta is the current joint top scorer with 's Timothy Otieno with nine goals.