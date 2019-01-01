AFC Leopards must start picking up points from direct rivals - Kimani

The assistant coach urged his Ingwe players to start winning in order to climb up the league table

AFC must start getting points from their direct competitors like , the club's assistant coach Anthony Kimani has said.

Kimani will be expected to lead the club in their Sunday Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie against Tusker and has stated the need for Ingwe to start challenging top teams.

AFC Leopards will be facing the Brewers with a depleted squad following the exits of Soter Kayumba, Vincent Habamahoro, Tresor Ndikumana and Ismailia Diarra, who left due to unpaid salaries.

Head coach Casa Mbungo also resigned on Saturday.

“We also want to start making our way to the top and if that has to happen, we must start getting points from our direct competitors and Tusker being one of them,” Kimani told the club's website.

“It is going to be a tough match especially because Tusker have been doing good of late but on our side, we have also had some good displays and hopefully, we are going to get three points from Tusker.

“As much as we need to avoid conceding goals, we must also make sure we are scoring because if you do not score and you are not conceding then that becomes another challenge in itself.”

Kimani hinted they might stick with the same game plan as the one they did against during their 0-0 draw at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

“The fact we were able to create many chances is a positive sign because it means we are heading to the right direction and we only have to work with our strikers to make sure they are composed and score from those chances,” the former international added.

“We deploy different strategies depending on who we are playing for example against KCB we decided to have one striker who was supported by two attacking midfielders in Eugene Mukangula and Austin Otieno.

“It is something we might do it again in future but it will first depend on who we will be playing against.”

AFC Leopards and Tusker will miss Whyvonne Isuza and Timothy Otieno, respectively, because they are away with the Harambee Stars in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.