AFC Leopards must hold fresh elections - Sports Registrar

The office of Dan Mule will continue to manage club affairs until a new date for elections is set

For the second time in a month, the Sports Registrar has called on AFC to hold fresh elections in order to elect new officials.

Just a few weeks after the government, through the Sports Registrar, nullified the club's 23 June elections which ushered in a new office led by Dan Shikanda, the Registrar has once again insisted the previous office should remain in power until a new constitution for the club is put in place.

In a letter from the Sports Registrar signed by Rose Wasike and copied to Maurice Amahwa, the chairman of the club’s aspirant’s stakeholders, it is confirmed that the office of Dan Mule will continue to manage the club's affairs until a new date for elections is set.

“I however, advice you to let the three interim officials (Daniel Mule, Oscar Igaida and Oliver Napali), to continue spearheading amendment of the club’s constitution in line with the Kenyan constitution 2010, the Sports Act No.25 of 2013, the Sports Registrar’s Rules and Regulations of September 2, 2016 and the club’s international legal instruments,” stated the letter obtained by Goal.

“I expect the three officials to involve the stakeholders [including you] since constitutional amendments entail consultation of stakeholders before adoption of the same.

“This will go a long way in streamlining the current wrangles within the club and also holding a free and fair election for the club.

"I urge the interim officials as named above to immediately embark on amendment of the constitution and after which ensure free and fair elections are held in accordance with the Sports Act and as earlier advised.”

Shikanda insists he was elected in free and fair elections, and have already overseen new player signings for the club ahead of the new Kenyan domestic season, which kicks off on August 31.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, when reached for comment, Amahwa welcomed the move by the Sports Registrar and asked Shikanda and his team to accept the verdict and allow the club to hold proper elections.

“I want to ask my brother [Shikanda] to listen and follow what the Registrar is asking us to do. He should stop masquerading as the chairman of the club because he was not legally elected,” Amahwa told Goal .

“If we don’t listen to the Registrar then the wrangles at the club will not end. We need fresh elections to pick new officials and if Shikanda continues to claim he was elected, then nothing is solved, we must get a solution and should be done now.”