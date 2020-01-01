AFC Leopards must generate own funds to be self-sustainable – Shikanda

Ingwe chairman challenges club faithful to come out and support the team financially as they are yet to secure a sponsor

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has stated the club must work on ways to generate its own funds if they are to sustain themselves in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Ingwe and giants are among the teams struggling to pay players and the technical bench after title sponsors SportPesa withdrew support last year citing unfavourable working conditions in the country.

And in his New Year message to Ingwe fans, Shikanda has now confirmed they have knocked on many doors to get a new sponsor but in vain and called on the club faithful to support the team financially as they strive to get a partner.

“As we enter into the new year we must have learnt serious lessons from last year’s predicaments which were an eye-opener and a wakeup call to all of us,” Shikanda explained in a statement obtained by Goal.

“My biggest lesson and take-home message were AFC Leopards must generate its own funds and be self-sustainable. As NEC, we have put our heads together and deliberated on strategic plans that will see us achieve this elusive goal.

“At this juncture let me thank all the employees of AFC Leopards more so the technical bench and the playing unit for standing up to be counted during these difficult moments the club is going through.”

The statement continued: “Amidst all financial constraints they have remained committed to their work and gave the club reasonable results despite all the challenges. We are currently at position 7 on the KPL log and their selfless efforts and hard work cannot go unnoticed.”

Shikanda has promised to do things differently and make sure the club does not suffer in the New Year.

“As we start the New Year we are striving to do things differently for the club to move forward,” Shikanda continued.

“Let us all come together as one and build an economy around AFC Leopards. Since the exit of the sponsor, we have knocked on all the possible doors and all the returns raised did not enable us to run the club fully, thus the main setbacks within the club.

“We have talked to potential sponsors, we are still engaging with others, and we are hopeful eventually we will have a breakthrough.

“However, in this New Year, we are going to have different and vibrant strategies that are going to help the club. All the stakeholders of the club will be involved and engaged in the club activities in one way or another hence the reason we must create value around the club to attract them to participate.

“We will soon share with members a statement on the position of the club and all the plans lined up for 2020.”

Ingwe will start the New Year with a league match against Zoo FC on Sunday.