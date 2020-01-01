AFC Leopards must be wary of a wounded Wazito FC – Kimani

The Ingwe tactician admits they must be cautious when they take on the promoted side in a league match on Sunday

AFC acting coach Anthony Kimani has warned his players not to underrate Wazito FC when the two sides clash in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

While Ingwe saw their seven-match unbeaten run smashed after losing to Posta 2-1 in their last league match, Wazito have gone for five matches without registering a win.

It is a situation that has left coach Kimani being cautious and he has asked his players to also approach the game with a lot of seriousness.

“We lost to despite dominating proceedings and the way we conceded was not good at all,” Kimani told Goal.

“First of all, we must address the problems we saw in the match against Rangers and try to build on the positives as well. I know Wazito are working hard to get a win in five matches, and it means they will come hard at us.

“Wazito will be keen to change the losing trend and it is a situation which makes Sunday’s game a bit difficult, we must be ready to handle them and also work hard to stay focused and keep the faith.”

New Wazito signing Dennis Sikhayi will not feature against his former side after accumulating five yellow cards while Whyvonne Isuza could be handed a start against Ingwe.

Ingwe are lying seventh on the log with 25 points while Wazito are placed 14th on 11 points.

lead the standings with 34 points, followed by Kakamega on 33 while defending champions are third with 32 points.