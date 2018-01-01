AFC Leopards' Musa Saad ruled out of weekend clash against Sofapaka

AFC Leopards will have to do without the services of Musa Saad when they face Sofapaka on Saturday.

According to Ingwe Football Operations Manager Tom Juma, Saad is nursing an ankle injury though Whyvone Isuza and Isaac Oduro are expected to return to the squad. "Saad is the only player who is out thanks to a knee injury.

"Isuza is back, but it is the coach who will decide whether he includes him in the team or not. It is the same case with Oduro.

“The duo trained well and according to me they are fit but again the coach has the final say depending with the tactics he will employ."

AFC Leopards are yet to register a win this season and will be aiming to do so against the 2009 league champions.

The match shall be played at Kasarani as from 4.15PM