AFC Leopards Musa, Gor Mahia’s Okello summoned for South Sudan's Afcon qualifiers

The two are among another 37 players who are expected to converge soon for the Zambia friendly ahead of a busy November schedule

South Sudan head coach Cyprian Ashu Bessong has named Bright Stars' 37-man provisional squad ahead of their clash against in November.

Bright Stars will face the Cranes in two African Cup of Nations qualifiers and the summoned players are expected to speed up the preparations towards the double-header.

striker Tito Okello and John Kuol of are among the players called up. Makueth Kuol and Ivan Wani, of Mbarara City and Busoga United, respectively, are in the provisional squad as well.

AFC ’ Saad Musa has also been included whereas there is no place for David Majak of .

South Sudan are without a win in Group B which also consist of Malawi and Burkina Faso. They have played two friendlies against and drew in both encounters and another against Zambia has been planned for already.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ramadan John Mayik (Malakia FC Juba, South Sudan), Robert Joseph (Al Salam Wau, South Sudan), Michael Marko (Amarat United FC, South Sudan), Majak Maling Mawith (Melbourne City, )

Defenders: Peter Maker Manyang (Amarat United, South Sudan), Mutwakil Abdelkarim (Atlabara FC Juba, South Sudan), Rahan Angier (Munuki FC Juba, South Sudan), Omot Sebit (Al Merrikh Juba, South Sudan), Peter Nhial Wilson Deng (Heidelberg United, Australia), Mathiang Matur (Brunswick City, Australia), Godfrey Okello (Atlona City, Australia), John Koul Chol (Kariobangi Sharks, ), Ruon Tongyik (Central Coast Mariners, Australia), Hasoon James Martin (Al Hilal Kadougli, Sudan), Salah Abubakar (Al Salam, South Sudan), Majok Bak Mathiang (Amarat FC, South Sudan).

Midfielders: Koang Thok Kerjok (Al Hilal Kadougli, Sudan), Wani Ivan Adebo (Busoga United, Uganda), Asad Musa Abdallah (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Dominic Angelo (Munuki FC Juba, South Sudan), Stephen Pawaar (Munuki FC, South Sudan), Emmanuel Thomas Lumeri (Amarat United, South Sudan), Jackson Obede Morgan (Perth SC, Australia), Chok Daniel Dau (FC Vysocina, ), Denis Yongule Daluri (Geelong SC, Australia), Manumow Achol (Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand), Tingba Justin John (Super Eagles, South Sudan), Jimmy Michael Omar (Atlabara, South Sudan), Dominic Abui (Al Khartoum FC, Sudan)

Strikers: Majok Abraham (Central Coast Mariners, Australia), Yuel Kauch (Western Union, Australia), Kenjok Wal Athiu (Unattached), Kuol Alou Mawien (Central Coast Mariners, Australia), Tito Okello (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Makueth Wol Akeen (Mbarara City, Uganda), Jose Kuch Nyuar (Amarat United, South Sudan), Aluk Akech Mabior (Al Atlabara, Sudan).