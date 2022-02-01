AFC Leopards midfielder Mukangula hopes to achieve FKF-PL dream this season

AFC Leopards midfielder Eugene Mukangula is optimistic he can achieve his target of scoring 20 goals in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign.

The former Thika United player has been in top form for the struggling Ingwe in the 2021/22 season, finding the back of the net five times and providing three assists.

In January, the attacking midfielder managed to score three goals and has managed to help the team collect 10 points from their last five league matches.



On Monday he was crowned the club's best player for the just concluded month.

'There are people recognizing my efforts'

"I feel so good to be crowned as the club's best for January and this is a massive motivation for me," Mukangula told GOAL on Tuesday.

"To be rewarded, it means there are people out there who have recognized my efforts. All I want to do as a player is to improve my game and my career.



"Secondly, I want to coordinate with the team to achieve the set goals and be at the top. We all know Leopards are chasing the top position.

"My one and only target since I started playing in the Kenyan top-tier is to score 20 goals or more in a season. I am optimistic it can happen this season."



In a recent interview, the club's assistant coach Tom Juma explained the importance of the midfielder in the team.

"One of the most important things about Mukangula is that he helps ease the pressure in all departments," Juma told GOAL.

"He shields the defenders well, and has so far created three goals and scored five. His influence is massive for the team and we are happy to have him in our young squad, he is a gem.

Article continues below

"With his experience, the youngsters are learning from him; yes, he might not be the captain but he is a natural leader on and off the pitch. He is a very talented player and I believe we will see more coming from him as we target top positions by the end of the campaign."

The 13-time champions are now placed 12th on the table with 20 points from the 16 games they have played.



Ingwe have managed to get five wins, as many draws, and six losses, scoring 15 goals and conceding 17.