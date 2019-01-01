AFC Leopards midfielder Marvin Nabwire set to face the knife

Marvin Nabwire will be operated on to repair his knee that got injured when Ingwe battled Sofapaka in a league match

AFC Leopards midfielder Marvin Nabwire will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

The club have confirmed that the player will be operated on to repair his knee after an injury he picked against Sofapaka in Machakos.

CLUB UPDATE



Our midfielder Marvin Nabwire will be undergoing a knee surgery today .This is after an injury he picked in our Kenya Premier League match vs Sofapaka FC at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos



We're wishing Nabwire a successful surgery



QUICK RECOVERY #INGWE pic.twitter.com/yRhYqClOen — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) January 29, 2019

Ingwe are scheduled to face Zoo Kericho in a league match on Wednesday.