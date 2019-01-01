Transfers
KPL

AFC Leopards midfielder Marvin Nabwire set to face the knife

AFC Leopards.
Marvin Nabwire will be operated on to repair his knee that got injured when Ingwe battled Sofapaka in a league match

AFC Leopards midfielder Marvin Nabwire will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

The club have confirmed that the player will be operated on to repair his knee after an injury he picked against Sofapaka in Machakos.

Ingwe are scheduled to face Zoo Kericho in a league match on Wednesday.

