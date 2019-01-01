AFC Leopards midfielder Ezekiel Seda retires early due to injury

Seda was injured during Ingwe's match against Bandari at Mbaraki Stadium where they lost 4-1 on June 3

AFC have confirmed midfielder Ezekiel Seda has terminated his contract with the club.

Seda joined AFC Leopards from in June 2018 but his stay at the Den has been cut short with a prolonged knee injury.

"(Ezekiel) Seda has terminated his contract with the club. This is due to a knee injury he sustained in a match v FC in Mombasa," AFC Leopards said in a statement on their Facebook page.

"From AFC Leopards we wish you well Seda."

The central midfielder revealed that he would pursue his next move outside football matters.

"This has been the hardest to make, this injury has led me to consider my playing career and I have come to a conclusion that at this point I would wish to put an end to my playing career and pursue other ventures," Seda said.

"I would love to thank the AFC Leopards administration for giving me the opportunity to play for this great club for the last one year. The club has stood with me through my injury and ensured that I received adequate medical care and rehabilitation."

Seda arrived at AFC Leopards alongside Eugene Mukangula and Saad Musa who were from Thika United.

Injury to AFC Leopards' midfielders were a major concern for head coach Andre Casa Mbungo who at times deployed defender David Owino to cover in midfield.