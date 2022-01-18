AFC Leopards, Mathare United FKF Premier League game pushed forward

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League match between AFC Leopards and Mathare United which was initially scheduled for Wednesday has been pushed forward by a day.

The two former champions are desperate for three points owing to their current unfavourable positions on the table.

Ingwe lost their last game against Kariobangi Sharks, 3-1 while the Slum Boys fell 2-1 to debutants Kenya Police FC.

Why is the Leopards, Mathare match pushed forward?

In an update on their social media platform, the 2008 champions have confirmed the venue will not be available on the initial date which prompted the change.

"Our round 15 league fixture against AFC Leopards that was scheduled to be played on Wednesday 19 at the Nyayo Stadium has been pushed forward by a day, owing to the unavailability of the ground on the said day, and will now be played on Thursday 20 at the same venue, starting 3 pm," the Ezekiel Akwana charges posted.

🚨 | Fixture Update!



Our round 15 league fixture against @AFCLeopards that was scheduled to be played on Wednesday 19 at the Nyayo Stadium has been pushed forward by a day, owing to the unavailability of the ground on Wednesday, and will now be played on...#GreatnessWithin pic.twitter.com/Mx8ZP5h7pQ — Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) January 18, 2022

This has happened moments after the club lost their top keeper Job Ochieng to newbies Kenya Police.

"Mathare United has been home since I was a toddler and saying goodbye today is one of the toughest things I have done in life," the shot-stopper posted.

"They took me in when I was learning the ropes and entrusted me with the goalkeeping duties for their first team since I left school in 2017.

"To the fans, keep the Mathare flag flying high. I know results might have not been the way we wanted but I believe in the abilities of the team. You will rise because, at Mathare, the greatness within us can never allow us to die.

"I might be leaving but Mathare will always remain home. See you on the other side."

Where are Leopards and Mathare placed?

Article continues below

Ingwe are currently placed 14th on the table with 14 points from as many matches. The 13-time champions have managed just three wins, five draws and six losses, scoring 10 goals and conceding 15.

The Slum Boys are second-last with just seven points from the 14 games played. They have won two games, managed a draw and lost 11 games, scoring nine goals and conceding 31.