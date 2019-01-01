AFC Leopards' Makwatta beats Muguna to September Player of the Month award

The former Ulinzi Stars and Buildcon striker has been in stellar form, having scored two braces so far in the current KPL season

AFC striker John Makwatta has been named September's best player of the month.

Makwatta opened his goal account at AFC Leopards when he helped the club beat Wazito FC and so register their first win of the season at Bukhungu on September 21.

He ended the month of September with a brace against Sugar as Ingwe romped to a 4-0 win at Narok County Stadium.

He got his second brace in their previous match against in Narok.

“I am really happy to have helped the team defeat Sofapaka, it was a collective win. So far, I have managed to score five goals; I want to continue with the current form and win the Golden Boot by the end of the season,” Makwatta told Goal in an earlier interview.

“It is going to be tough but I will work hard to realize my target.”

Makwatta saw off competition from 's captain Kenneth Muguna by winning 15 votes.

Article continues below

Muguna, who has not been on the losing side this season in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), got 14 points whereas AFC Leopards' goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan finished third with 11 votes.

The Ugandan goalkeeper has only conceded three goals so far as he enjoys a good start to life in the KPL.