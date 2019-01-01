AFC Leopards' Makwatta a threat to any KPL team - Nyangweso

The striker has five goals so far this season and will be up against his former side on match week eight on Sunday

head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has claimed striker John Makwatta is a threat to any team in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

AFC striker Makwatta is the lead scorer with five goals so far this campaign and will be up against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday.

Nyangweso, who coached Makwatta before, says the Soldiers enjoy a slight advantage in how to handle the forward because they know him better than other sides.

“Makwatta is a great player; he is a big threat to any team he faces and he is currently enjoying the fine form. If not watched, he can cause damage,” Nyangweso told the club's website.

“The advantage we have in this is that we know him well and we have a very good defence which will deal with his threat.”

AFC Leopards are second on the table after their last win over and will be up against the Soldiers at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

“Ahead of this game we have already faced big strikers so we know very well what to expect going to this clash. Furthermore, we will be dealing with Leopards as a team and not just Makwatta. So, I believe we’ll be fine,” he stated.

After a morale-boosting win over in the last matchday, the Nakuru-based club is expected to miss midfielder Boniface Okinyi, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Striker Enosh Ochieng is also doubtful after he reported pain in his groin on Thursday.

“The preparations for the game have gone well and morale is good in camp after the win in the last game. The only low we have is the injuries but we have players to slot in and we will cope with that,” Nyangweso revealed.