AFC Leopards' main target is winning the league title - Casa Mbungo

AFC head coach Andre Casa Mbungo has revealed his main target for the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Mbungo, who led AFC Leopards to an 11th-place finish last season after taking the mantle when the club was in the relegation zone, said he would be happy to see his side lift a trophy this time around.

"We hope to grab at least one of the local trophies but the main target for AFC Leopards is always the league title. AFC Leopards is a big club which had been used to winning titles and the dream should remain winning," Mbungo told the club's Youtube channel.

"I have had good stints at the previous jobs at Police FC and Kiyovu FC in Rwanda and I have the experience I hope will help make the next season better for us. We are really hoping to win one of the trophies, the domestic ones, whether it is the league or any other trophy."

After eight players were released by Ingwe in the ongoing transfer window, Mbungo revealed almost the same number of players are expected to arrive.

"We have 19 players in camp now and I know another six or seven are coming and they will beef up our defence the central defence to be specific, we need two for our midfield and the attacking department will also need two," he concluded.

Wayi Yeka, Eric Ndayishimiye, Ivan Sekazza, and Marcel Kaheza had their loan stints terminated, while Aziz Okaka, Paul Were, David Ochieng and Shami Kibwana have been released.