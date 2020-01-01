'AFC Leopards lost an important player in Makwatta' - Kimani

The youthful coach admits in football, changes are bound to occur and states Ingwe have to move on

AFC caretaker coach Anthony Kimani acknowledged that John Makwatta was an important player for the club.

The striker ditched Ingwe for Zesco United after scoring 13 goals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season.

The attacker could not resist a tempting offer from the Zambian giants, leaving the Leopards fans disappointed by the move.

"It is football, things like this do happen and we have to accept," Kimani told Goal on Sunday.

"[Makwatta] was an important player for us, and a quality one for that matter every coach would like to have such a player. We wish him all the best and hope he can continue with his fine form for his new team."

The coach is also hoping to get a win against when the two sides lock horns on Sunday.

"It is going to be a tough match because we all know how Ulinzi Stars play; they are a top side and so are we," Kimani continued.

"However, we have prepared well to ensure we get a positive result.

"They are an organized side, but we have our tactics which will help us outclass them."

The first meeting ended in a goalless draw and both teams will hope to win in a contest that kicks off at 15:00 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.