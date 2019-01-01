AFC Leopards letter of conditions to honour Sony Sugar replay

The initial match was postponed after a heavy downpour hit Awendo in mid-April

AFC have pointed out the conditions that must be honoured for a repeat match against .

The match is set to be replayed at the Awendo Stadium on May 12 but Ingwe have protested the choice of that venue arguing that they doubt whether there would be enough security for their contingent.

The original game failed to kickoff due to rain and then because AFC Leopards claimed there was no well-equipped ambulance on standby.

“We are seriously concerned by the security and safety of our players, officials and spectators if the match will be played in Awendo. Our request is premised on the hostile atmosphere lately experienced at the venue which pointedly indicates that our delegation could be exposed to danger in the replay,” read the letter seen by Goal.

AFC Leopards have also requested the Premier League to have the match staged on another ground away from Sony Sugar’s home turf in Awendo.

“Secondly, it should be borne in mind that we have been to Awendo twice to honour the same fixture, a factor which leaves us with no choice but to seek that the match be played at a neutral ground and that Sony Sugar bears the team’s travel and accommodation for this replay,”

“Moreover, to allow the replay and in accordance with stipulations put in place by the Kenyan Premier League, it is mandatory that the home team should provide an ambulance at the venue, staffed by the required paramedics along with emergency medical equipment, to enable matchday medical attention and evacuation to prevent a serious incident from becoming worse,” the letter added.

The match was then postponed in the 68th minute after heavy rainfall hit the area while AFC Leopards were leading 1-0 courtesy of Whyvonne Isuza’s strike.