AFC Leopards legend Okwemba: Why Gor Mahia will struggle

The ex-Harambee Star has further stated why Ingwe and K'Ogalo will still attract good players

AFC Leopards legend Charles Okwemba believes the failure to replace quality at Gor Mahia has led to their struggles.

K'Ogalo had not shown their best in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, but won the FKF Shield Cup to earn the right to play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season. The former midfielder is not satisfied with the Nairobi-based charges.

Why are Gor Mahia struggling?

"Remember at some point we had real quality in the team; the likes of [Meddie] Kagere, [Michael] Olunga, [Jacques] Tuyisenge and the likes," Okwemba told Goal on Wednesday.

"All these were good players, but when they left, who replaced them? You cannot expect to retain your level without replacing quality with quality.

"It will be the same case next season, if they do not get quality players, they will definitely struggle to achieve their goals. Football is not rocket science, it is straight forward."

How will the financial struggles affect Gor Mahia and Leopards?

In the ongoing campaign, K'Ogalo have lost Charles Momanyi, Kenneth Muguna and are on the verge of losing Clifton Miheso whose contract with the club has expired.

It is not green on the other side; Ingwe are also suffering financially and many players are set to leave after the season concludes.

"Nowadays it is tough, without money you cannot convince a good player to stay," Okwemba continued.

"It is the reason why we have seen Gor Mahia losing some good players. If the two teams don't get a consistent source of income, then I do not expect them to attract quality players.

"But it does not mean they will not sign some good players, they will, especially those who are desperate to make it in football. They understand you have a chance to be spotted if you are playing for any of the two teams.

"I am not expecting Gor and Ingwe to drop into the relegation zone, but to be honest, they will struggle to match the teams that are doing well financially."