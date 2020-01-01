AFC Leopards legend Ambani 'done with coaching'

The 37-year-old believes he can help the game develop if he ventures into administration either at club or national level

Boniface Ambani has revealed he is not keen on coaching ever again, whether in the Kenyan top-flight or elsewhere.

The former international had a stint with AFC junior side Ingwe Cubs, but was replaced unceremoniously after questioning the club's management on administrative issues.



Since then, he has not been keen on taking the coaching career seriously despite having the necessary badges.

"I am not going to coaching again, it is something I have decided against," Ambani told Goal on Saturday.

"There are many issues with these teams and it cannot be resolved with coaching. It will be frustrations after frustrations. Sometimes, as a coach, you need a free hand but that cannot be guaranteed."

The 13-time league champions held their elections in June 2019, but Ambani's name was controversially missing from the ballot paper.

"It was all about politics and I do not want to dwell too much into the past," the former Yanga SC striker stated.

"My aim is to get into administration, being at club level or the national level. I believe being on the touchline will not give me enough power that I need to streamline some issues in football for us to continue developing."

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League is scheduled to start on November 20.

A two-legged relegation/promotion playoff between Kisumu All-Stars and has been set at the end of this month.

Kisumu All-Stars were 16th when the league was cancelled and will now get a chance to fight for their Premier League survival against Vihiga United, who were third in the National Super League.

The FKF was forced to reschedule the play-offs after the state failed to lift the ban on contact sports earlier and have now moved to seek direct permission from the government as they plan to play at the end of October and in early November.

"Football Kenya Federation wishes to seek the Ministry’s approval for the organisation of the FKF 2019/20 end of season play-off matches between Vihiga United and Kisumu All-Stars FC to be held in Mumias and Kisumu on October 30 and November 3, 2020, respectively," an FKF letter to the Ministry of Sports obtained by Goal read.

"In this regard, the aforementioned dates are guided by the fact that the new league season is scheduled to kick-off on November 20, 2020, in line with the Confederation of African Football calendar and we, therefore, request your good office to allow the two matches proceed so as to give the two teams adequate time to prepare for the season."