AFC Leopards leap to the top of the Kenyan Premier League table without sweat

The Sugar Millers failed to turn up for the game leaving the officials with no option but to hand the visitors maximum points

AFC have gone top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table after being handed a walk-over against .

Ingwe had travelled to Awendo Green Stadium to play the Sugar Millers on Saturday, but the match was not going to be owing to failure by the hosts to turn up.

The officials decided to award the 13-time champions the victory after waiting for the James Nandwa-led side for 30-minutes. Reports indicate the Awendo-based side is reeling from tough financial times, and could not afford to host the match

Ingwe have now managed to accumulate 11 points from five games, two more than who have played two fewer matches.

Prior to Saturday's no-show, Sony Sugar had collected just three points from their opening four matches.