AFC Leopards land Ksh. 65M-a-year sponsorship deal from betting firm Betika

The development is a sigh of relief to the Kenyan top-tier team who are aiming at pushing for the league title next season

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards have landed betting firm Betika as their new shirt sponsor for the next three years in a deal worth Ksh. 195 million.

The 13-time league champions have been without a reliable sponsor for the past few seasons since SportPesa pulled out.

With the 2022/23 campaign on the horizon, the Nairobi-based team are hoping to be in a stable position financially to push for the league title they last won in 1998.

What did the club say?

"We are pleased to announce a new partnership between Betika and AFC Leopards SC," the club confirmed on their official social media page.

"Kenya Premier League football club, AFC Leopards SC, popularly known as 'Ingwe' can breathe a sigh of relief after we bet on them with a sponsorship deal worth Kshs. 195 million. Ksh. 65 million a year for a three-year deal."

The new development comes days after the club announced they have terminated a sponsorship contract with Spotika.

The involved parties had reached an agreement to work together a couple of weeks ago but due to a lack of commitment from the firm, according to Leopards, the deal had been ended.

"On July 1 2022, AFC Leopards Sports Club entered into an agreement with Silicon Solutions Limited (Spotika)," a statement from Leopards, seen by GOAL read.

"It was a term of contract that Spotika would pay the club Ksh4,000,000 as follows; Ksh2,000,000 at the execution of the agreement and Ksh2,000,000 on or before July 17, 2022.

"The club has been, in compliance with the terms of the agreement, advertising Spotika’s products on all its social media platforms and website. Spotika paid the initial Ksh2,000,000.

However, in breach of the agreement, Spotika has, despite several requests, refused and or failed to pay the balance of Ksh2,000,000 either as agreed or at all.

"The club’s officials have tried in vain to get a meeting with Spotika’s officials."

Last season, the club had to rely on their junior team to get players to compete in the Kenyan top-tier.

Under Belgian Patrick Aussems, Leopards managed to collect 46 points to finish in the sixth position. They collected 11 wins, 13 draws and eight losses.