AFC Leopards’ Kimani 'ready to steer the wheel’ after Trucha exit

The former Harambee Stars player says he is ready to step in and help Ingwe achieve their targets for the 2020-21 season

AFC ’ interim coach Anthony Kimani says he is ready to steer the team to great success following the sudden exit of Tomas Trucha.

The former Harambee Stars player was in charge of Ingwe for the better part of last season before the club moved to hire the national on a two-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 Kenyan domestic season.

However, after only overseeing one match, which Ingwe won 2-1 against , Trucha alleged his life was in danger and asked the club to terminate his contract, a move the club obliged.

A day later, Trucha was unveiled as the new coach of Penang FC in Malaysia, with his exit leaving AFC Leopards with no option but to turn to Kimani to handle the side again.

Ahead of his first match in charge against promoted side Bidco United at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday, Kimani has now stated he is now ready to take up the job and further noted his main aim is to make sure the team reclaims their rightful place in Kenyan and African football.

“It’s always an honour to be granted the task of being on the wheel,” Kimani said as quoted by the club’s official website. “Our destination as a club is still the same, we want to try and reclaim our rightful place in Kenyan and African football.

“The mood is great and the boys are ready to put the past behind us and put their best foot forward, the goal is to forge forward, no room for living in the past.”

On the team’s win against Tusker in the season opener, Kimani said: “It was great to win our first match [against Tusker] after so many seasons. We are hoping to build on that good performance and hopefully get a positive result in our second match of the season.

“We do not have any injury concerns at the moment. We have everyone available for selection just like last weekend.”

On Bidco United, Kimani explained: “They are a very good and organised side and we will have to work very hard in order to get a positive result.”

Against Tusker, AFC Leopards scored through captain Robinson Kamura and striker Elvis Rupia.