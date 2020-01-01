AFC Leopards’ Kimani: It would be unfair to hand Gor Mahia KPL title

Ingwe tactician wades into the title debate saying it will be unfair if their bitter rivals were crowned champions for the current campaign

AFC coach Anthony Kimani believes it will be unfair to declare current leaders as champions of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season.

Gor Mahia are leading the race with 54 points from 23 matches and there have been suggestions from different quarters they should be handed the title if the league ends prematurely owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus.

While FKF president Nick Mwendwa insists K’Ogalo will be crowned the champions if the league ends today, KPL management said in a statement there is no rush to make a decision.

More teams

Unlike the Belgian Jupiler League where were recently crowned the champions after holding an unassailable 15-point lead with a game to go, Ingwe coach Kimani feels awarding the title to their bitter rivals with 10 matches yet to be played, will be a very unfair decision.

“It will be a bit early to declare the league winners,” Kimani is quoted by Standard Sports.

“I know it might have happened in but there the case is quite unique because Club Brugge had an unassailable lead and there was no way the other teams would have been able to breach the gap with one game to go.

Article continues below

“In our scenario, there are a couple of teams that are still in contention. The current season has not elapsed, so we still have time before the season ends.

"We just have to wait and see what happens in the next few months and then make an informed decision on how the league should end.”

Whether the remaining rounds of matches will be played or not remains to be seen as the KPL have moved to suspend the league indefinitely awaiting a word from the Kenyan government on when the same can resume.