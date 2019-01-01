AFC Leopards confident to extend the stay of Paul Were and David Ochieng

Ingwe have confirmed to Goal that they are keen to extend the stay of the key duo at the Den

AFC have revealed that they are planning to extend Paul Were and David Ochieng's stay at the club.

The duo has been impressive in the few weeks they have been at the club and are one of the reasons the team has been recording impressive results.

In an interview with Goal, the club's Secretary General Oscar Igaida has confirmed that the two have a chance of staying beyond this season.

“Were and Ochieng have settled in well and are one of the reasons why the team is doing well. The coach requested us to extend their contracts and as the management, we will try and do that in order to help the coach build a strong team for next season,” Igaida told Goal.

“We are confident the two players will extend their stay because they love the team and they play with passion,” he added.

Article continues below

Igaida has also confirmed that the club is aiming at signing defender Soter Kayumba who is on loan from .

“Kayumba has been one of our best signings and we want to engage Sofapaka as from next week to see if we can sign the player on the long term. He is a good player who will help us.”

Ingwe are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run in the top tier.