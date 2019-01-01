AFC Leopards keen to end unwanted away KPL record against Kakamega Homeboyz

Ingwe are targeting their first win against the Nicholas Muyoti-led side in four seasons and Juma is confident they will be successful

AFC team manager Tom Juma is confident the club will get a positive result when they play Kakamega in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

Bukhungu Stadium has never been an easy hunting ground for the 13-time league champions, and they have lost their last four league games at the same venue.

Juma is optimistic Ingwe will get a good result this time around against their hosts, who are also targeting a win.

“This is a big game for us in one of our not so good venues, but I assure our fans we are going to fight for a win,” Juma told Goal on Saturday.

“We have a bad record against Homeboyz, losing four straight games is not good for a team like AFC Leopards. We want to go there and give our best from the first to the final whistle.”

Juma has also revealed the players are ready for the match, with no new injury apart from Robinson Kamura.

“Everyone is available for us apart from Kamura who will be out for about one more month after sustaining a knee injury in Mumias [during pre-season] several weeks ago. We are psyched up and ready for the challenge, we want maximum points,” Juma concluded.

The two teams have met 10 times before, with each winning four times, and drawing twice.