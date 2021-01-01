Kamura, Mainge and Owiti extend AFC Leopards contracts each for two years

Ingwe have explained the need to keep the stars who have been regular members of the first team in the FKF Premier League

Robinson Kamura, Yusuf Mainge and Jaffery Owiti have extended their contracts with Football Federation Premier League side AFC .

The three have each signed a two-year deal with the local giants in an effort to tie down players they hope will play crucial roles, especially in the 2020/21 season.

“The defender [Kamura] who joined Leopards in 2017 and was a key member of the squad that lifted the 2017 FKF , will be key once as Leopards make a title charge this season,” AFC Leopards announced.

Owiti, who joined Ingwe in 2017, pointed out reasons that made him sign the AFC Leopards deal quickly without further delay.

“I feel great again to be part of the team,” the forward said upon renewing the contract. “AFC Leopards have always been my home which made it easy on the decision about renewing my contract.

“My target is to give my best and help the team win the league title and other cups."

Owiti also promised the fans of good times ahead even as they continue to support the team away from the pitch.

“To the fans, I thank you for your continued support and I hope this season you will support us even more despite your absence from the stadium [due to Covid-19],” he added.

“We are hoping to bring smiles to our fans with a title this season.”

Mainge, who returned from trials with Slovakian side FK Pohronie, is among the players AFC Leopards deem important enough to help them achieve both short-term and long-term targets.

“[Yusuf] Mainge has committed to a new contract that sees him extend his stay at AFC Leopards,” the club stated.

“The right-back signed a new deal that which keeps him at AFC Leopards for two more seasons that run to the end of the 2021/2022 season. Mainge joined Leopards in 2018 and has continued his development into a formidable defender for the club.”

Kamura, Owiti, and Mainge have been regularly involved in the season and are expected to play key roles as the Nairobi club try to bring the winning magic back after two consecutive losses to and Wazito.