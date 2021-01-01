AFC Leopards’ Kamura: I don’t want Gor Mahia to win FKF title this season

The 26-year-old maintains he is bored to see K’Ogalo crowned champions every season and demands change

AFC Leopards captain Robinson Kamura has claimed he is tired of seeing rivals Gor Mahia crowned FKF Premier League champions every season and demanded teams to put up more of a fight to end their dominance.

K’Ogalo have won the top-flight title for the last three seasons and should they win it this campaign, then they will have set a new record of winning it four times in a row.

It is something that has irked Ingwe captain Kamura, who believes this season is the right time for Kenya to have a new champion, insisting he will not mind which team takes the crown from Gor Mahia but will be happy to see the dominance ended.

“I don’t want to lie, we are tired of Gor Mahia winning the title every season, it sounds like we don’t have any other teams in Kenya to win the league title and I hope all the other teams are thinking along my lines, we need a new champion this season,” Kamura told FKF league discussion show.

“And this time we don’t want Gor Mahia to win the title again, we want a new champion so the league can be competitive. If they win the league every season the league becomes very normal, and their fans keep taunting us.

“So I don’t want them to win the league again, other teams must push themselves, and the team that will do well, then they should be crowned champions, I don’t want to pick any team [to win the title], but any team that remains consistent and gets more points can win the title but not Gor Mahia, we need a new champion this time around.

“I don’t want to say if it's AFC Leopards to win the title or any other team, I don’t know, but all I want is all teams to push themselves to dislodge Gor Mahia and make the league competitive.”

On the resumption of the league, Kamura explained: “After the break, it is like we are playing the second round because when it starts it will be a marathon until we end the season unless the league is stopped again unless something else happens, so it will be a marathon and of course every player will be needed to fit.

“We are praying we don’t have injuries to our player, we need all our players fit even those who don’t start matches, but what will matter is how we push ourselves to get maximum points in every match we play.”

On Tusker leading the 18-team table, the 26-year-old defender said: “I don’t want to talk about Tusker performance, all I want to say is when every team in the league is on top of their game, then we are confident the national team will get quality players to push our brand.”

Ingwe will return to league action with a match against Nzoia Sugar while Gor Mahia will come up against Nairobi City Stars, both matches on Sunday.