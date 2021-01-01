'Kakamega Homeboyz will suffer same fate as Ulinzi Stars, Sofapaka & Tusker' - AFC Leopards' Juma

Ingwe have lost three out four latest games against the Nicholas Muyoti-led side, conceding eight goals and scoring once in the process

AFC Leopards team manager Tom Juma is optimistic his charges have what it takes to defeat Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu on Sunday.

The 13-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions have lost three out of four recent games against the Western-based side with the remaining one ending in a draw. In the ongoing campaign, the former champions have been in good form as compared to their hosts.

The former Kenya midfielder has faith at the end of the day, Ingwe will get maximum points.

"We are so much prepared for the game and the spirit is encouraging," Juma told Goal on Sunday.

"I am optimistic of getting a win despite some people thinking it will be a tall order for us. We have managed to get big results this season; wins against the likes of Tusker FC, Sofapaka, Ulinzi Stars, and Kariobangi Sharks.

"Homeboyz will suffer the same fate, I am sure of that."

The 44-year-old is also happy with the fact that all players are in a good condition ahead of the derby which to him is a plus.

"It is encouraging to have all players available because it gives the coach [Patrick Aussems] an easy time for selection," Juma continued.

"The only player we will be missing is Collins Shichenje who is set to leave for Greece. Otherwise, everyone else is ready for the game.

"We just want to go, give our best, and get maximum points to continue pushing up on the table."

Ingwe are currently third on the table with 22 points, seven more than 15th placed Homeboyz.

In the last four games against the Nicholas Muyoti-led side, Leopards have conceded eight goals and scored just one.

Article continues below

Last season, Homeboyz beat Ingwe 1-0 in the first round meeting with former Nzoia Sugar player Steven Etyang notching the all-important goal but the second round tie was cancelled owing to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

In the 2018 season, Homeboyz clobbered AFC Leopards 3-0 in the first meeting before Ingwe managed a 1-1 draw in the second round fixture. AFC Leopards last managed to beat Homeboyz in the 2018 season when they got a 2-1 win.

In the ongoing campaign, Ingwe have scored 15 goals in the 11 matches played and conceded eight. Homeboyz have scored 13 in 12 games and conceded 14 in the process.