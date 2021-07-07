'Denied penalty would have changed outcome against Gor Mahia' - AFC Leopards' Juma

The Ingwe official believes they can now focus on winning the FKF Premier League after losing in the cup final

AFC Leopards team manager Tom Juma believes the outcome against Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby could have been different if the referee awarded them a penalty.

With Sunday's FKF Shield Cup final at Nyayo Stadium evenly balanced, K'Ogalo captain Haron Shakava challenged Ingwe attacker Elvis Rupia in the penalty area and despite the supporters hoping to see the referee point to the penalty spot, he waved play on.

The match eventually ended 0-0 in regulation time and the league's defending champion won on penalties. Sydney Ochieng, Kenneth Muguna, Samuel Onyango, and Clifton Miheso scored for Gor Mahia while Washington Munene scored the only goal for AFC Leopards after Isaac Kipyegon and Said Tsuma were unable to convert their penalties.

Was it a penalty?

"If you looked at the incident, he twice fouled Rupia and it was a clear penalty," Juma told Goal on Wednesday.

"But the referee opted to think the other way and decided not to award us what rightfully belonged to the team. If he awarded us the penalty, the outcome would have been different.

"On the other hand, we missed many scoring chances which we should have utilised. The composure in front of the goal was wanting otherwise we would have not reached the shootout.

How has the loss affected Leopards?

"It was frustrating for us because we had prepared well to go all the way and win the competition," Juma continued.

"We wanted to play in Caf competitions next season but it did not happen. But our time is coming, and we shall return to the Caf competitions.

"All we should do is continue from where we have left."

What are the chances of winning the league?

"The race is still open, and I believe we can still be crowned ahead of Tusker FC and Gor Mahia," Juma expressed optimism.

"Winning the league will be our main priority, the players are psyched up to make things right after slipping in the Shield Cup final."

The 13-time champions are currently third on the table behind the Brewers and KCB.