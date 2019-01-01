AFC Leopards in turmoil as striker Ismaila Diarra hands in transfer request

The striker was among the players signed by Ingwe in July but is keen on leaving after salary delays

AFC striker Ismaila Diarra has reportedly demanded a release letter from the club following a breach of contract.

Many clubs are experiencing tough financial times and the players are feeling the heat after going months without pay. It is the same situation Ingwe are going through and have not paid their players for the last three months.

It is for the aforementioned reason the former Rayon Sports forward has asked the 13-time league champions to release him.

"Diarra is not patient, he wants to leave and has demanded a release letter from the club," a source close to the club told Goal on Thursday.

"He has stated Leopards have breached the contractual terms for not paying him for three consecutive months, and he wants out. The club has not yet decided on the next course of action."

When reached for comment, chairman Dan Shikanda has confirmed the Malian wants out but did not reveal the reason behind the decision.

"I have been out but I am aware of the letter; Diarra has personal reasons why he wants to leave but it is not because of salary delays. Once I am back in Nairobi, I will know what his reasons are and whether they are valid before making a decision," Shikanda told Goal on Thursday.

Diarra has not been involved in the club for about a month now; he sustained a thigh injury and made a return to the club last week but was not involved during last weekend's 2-1 win against .