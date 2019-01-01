AFC Leopards in action as eight KPL matches lined up for Sunday

A double-header in Machakos and AFC Leopards' visit to Awendo are the focus of action as KPL hits week 23

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) enters week 23 with eight matches lined for Sunday in various venues across the country.

The clash between two struggling sides, Posta and Mount United, will be the first one to take place in Machakos.

Both teams are stuck deep in the relegation zone and the victor will surely receive a big boost for the remainder of the season.

MKU struggled against last time out, where they lost the match 6-1, while Rangers picked up a point from a 1-1 draw against Sugar.

The next match to be staged in Machakos will pit against at 4:15 pm.

AFC will be looking to maintain their upward surge when they visit at Awendo. The last match between them ended 1-0 in favour of AFC Leopards, with Wayi Yeka as the scorer.

Sony Sugar managed to beat in their last league action 2-0, while Ingwe were held to a 1-1 draw by their cousins-cum-nemeses Kakamega .

will not be in domestic action as they have the Caf Confederation Cup assignment against Renaissance Sportive Berkane in on Sunday too.

Nzoia Sugar will also have a weekend of rest as they prepare to face Mathare United on April 17.

Fixtures: v (Kenyatta Stadium), Sony Sugar v AFC Leopards ( Awendo), v ( Kericho Green Stadium), v Kakamega Homeboyz (Bukhungu Stadium), v Mathare United ( Afraha Stadium), v ( Kasarani Stadium), Chemelil Sugar v Zoo FC ( Chemelil), KCB v Sofapaka ( Kenyatta Stadium).