AFC Leopards in action as eight KPL matches lined up for Sunday
The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) enters week 23 with eight matches lined for Sunday in various venues across the country.
The clash between two struggling sides, Posta Rangers and Mount Kenya United, will be the first one to take place in Machakos.
Both teams are stuck deep in the relegation zone and the victor will surely receive a big boost for the remainder of the season.
MKU struggled against Nzoia Sugar last time out, where they lost the match 6-1, while Rangers picked up a point from a 1-1 draw against Chemelil Sugar.
The next match to be staged in Machakos will pit KCB against Sofapaka at 4:15 pm.
AFC Leopards will be looking to maintain their upward surge when they visit Sony Sugar at Awendo. The last match between them ended 1-0 in favour of AFC Leopards, with Wayi Yeka as the scorer.
Sony Sugar managed to beat Mathare United in their last league action 2-0, while Ingwe were held to a 1-1 draw by their cousins-cum-nemeses Kakamega Homeboyz.
Gor Mahia will not be in domestic action as they have the Caf Confederation Cup assignment against Renaissance Sportive Berkane in Morocco on Sunday too.
Nzoia Sugar will also have a weekend of rest as they prepare to face Mathare United on April 17.
Fixtures: Posta Rangers v Mount Kenya United (Kenyatta Stadium), Sony Sugar v AFC Leopards ( Awendo), Western Stima v Bandari ( Kericho Green Stadium), Vihiga United v Kakamega Homeboyz (Bukhungu Stadium), Ulinzi Stars v Mathare United ( Afraha Stadium), Kariobangi Sharks v Tusker ( Kasarani Stadium), Chemelil Sugar v Zoo FC ( Chemelil), KCB v Sofapaka ( Kenyatta Stadium).