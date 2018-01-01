Live Scores
KPL

AFC Leopards hunting Brazilian striker Bonventure Kaheza from Simba SC

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Ingwe’s attacking front was weakened by the exit of Nigerian Alex Orotamal and Ezekiel Odera

AFC Leopards is targeting the services of Tanzanian striker Bonventure Kaheza to strengthen the team's attacking department.

Kaheza, who is commonly referred to as Rivaldo, scored 14 goals while turning out for VPL side Maji Maji FC, something that caught the attention of Simba SC, who snatched him.

The striker impressed the former KPL Champions when the two sides faced each other in a friendly match way back in September; a game AFC Leopards lost 4-1.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Since then, the former champions have been tracking the Brazilian and it seems the deal has already been struck.

Ingwe’s attacking front was weakened by the exit of Nigerian Alex Orotamal, who joined St Georges of Ethiopia and Ezekiel Odera, who has been signed by KCB.

 

Next article:
Arsenal identify image of suspect that threw bottle at Alli
Next article:
Rose mocks Arsenal's 'nonsense' derby celebrations as Spurs claim Carabao Cup karma
Next article:
Rooney welcomes Solskjaer's Man Utd homecoming as post-Mourinho era begins
Next article:
What is JLingz? Manchester United star Jesse Lingard's new clothing range
Next article:
Nigeria end 2018 as 44th best in the world
Close