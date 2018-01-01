AFC Leopards hunting Brazilian striker Bonventure Kaheza from Simba SC

AFC Leopards is targeting the services of Tanzanian striker Bonventure Kaheza to strengthen the team's attacking department.

Kaheza, who is commonly referred to as Rivaldo, scored 14 goals while turning out for VPL side Maji Maji FC, something that caught the attention of Simba SC, who snatched him.

The striker impressed the former KPL Champions when the two sides faced each other in a friendly match way back in September; a game AFC Leopards lost 4-1.

Since then, the former champions have been tracking the Brazilian and it seems the deal has already been struck.

Ingwe’s attacking front was weakened by the exit of Nigerian Alex Orotamal, who joined St Georges of Ethiopia and Ezekiel Odera, who has been signed by KCB.