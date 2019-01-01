AFC Leopards head coach Mbungo resigns

The tactician has left the club following the financial problems they have been undergoing in the season

AFC coach Andre Casa Mbungo has resigned, Goal can exclusively reveal.

The Rwandan has left his position following the cash crisis which has been experienced at the club since the start of the season after their shirt sponsor SportPesa left the Kenyan market.

Mbungo leaves the club after he led them to a 0-0 draw against at Afraha Stadium on Thursday, a result which left them eighth on the table with 18 points after 12 matches.

They have won four matches, drawn in six and lost in two other games.

Ingwe suffered point deduction after were expelled from the league which saw them go down the table after enjoying a top three position earler in the campaign.

“Yes, I have resigned because things have become very tough. I am leaving AFC Leopards without an ill-feeling in me but I hope everyone will understand the situation which has forced me to tender my resignation,” Mbungo told Goal.

His exit follows those of Malian striker Ismailia Diarra, Rwandan defender Soter Kayumba, midfielders Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro.

Kayumba has already joined Rayon Sport of his native country.

Mbungo was appointed head coach at the Den and took the reins from Serbian Marko Vasiljevic.

He was charged with helping the club turn around their poor form then and ultimately helped them avoid relegation after finding them in 15th on the the then 18-team table.

Ingwe ended the 2018/19 season 11th on the log with 43 points which came from 11 wins and 10 draws. They lost 13 matches.