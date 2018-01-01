AFC Leopards head coach Marko Vasiljevic promises first win against Vihiga United

Ingwe are yet to win a match in the Kenyan Premier League this season despite spending heavily in the transfer market

AFC Leopards coach Marko Vasiljevic is confident that they will pick their first win of the season against Vihiga United.

Ingwe are yet to win a match this season – drawing against Kariobangi Sharks, losing to Kakamega Homeboyz before another draw against Sofapaka – but the Serbian coach is now confident that they will start winning matches in their next outing.

“Not a good start of course for a big team like AFC Leopards but I am happy that the players have been improving in every game. We now have a chance to get a win in our next match. That is what we want to get, not that we don’t respect Vihiga United, but because my players are now looking hungrier and ready.”

Vasiljevic also admitted that they did not deserve to lose to Sofapaka and blamed his defenders for letting in a silly first half goal. “I can take the draw from the match because Sofapaka gave their best but I am not happy because we conceded a very silly goal in the first half.”

AFC Leopards will face Vihiga United on December 29.