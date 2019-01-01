AFC Leopards have solved goalscoring problems in KPL - John Makwatta

The forward has scored three goals for Ingwe so far and he believes the club will keep scoring more going forward

AFC striker John Makwatta believes the club has solved their goalscoring problems in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Makwatta has scored three goals so far and he feels AFC Leopards are now creating and scoring enough goals in their league matches.

The former striker was on target twice as Ingwe downed Sugar 4-0 at Mumias Complex on Sunday.

“The game [against Chemelil Sugar] was fine and we fully utilised our chances and those were the problems we had in the previous matches," Makwatta told reporters.

"I am scoring and I am happy but it is not me alone as it is all about our general team performance."

Ahead of their October 5 clash against , Makwatta has asked the fans to stick with the club as they hope to record a third consecutive win.

“The morale and spirit of my teammates are high and we are surely going for another win in the next game," Makwatta continued.

"Our fans should keep coming to the stadium because they always give us the extra energy to fight for positive results.

“I appreciate they came for our last matches and this is a good effort on their side.”

Meanwhile, defender Soter Kayumba has stated the importance of building on the momentum they got from the win against Wazito FC. The victory was their first of the season after losing and drawing in the initial two matches.

“As we started against Wazito we must keep the energy and post more wins. I am happy we have started scoring goals again,” Kayumba told reporters.

The Rwandan international, who was also on the score sheet as AFC Leopards registered their biggest win against Chemelil Sugar, hopes they will pick up another victory against Sony Sugar.

“For our next match, we are preparing with a single target of getting a win then and with God's help, we will surely get it after 90 minutes,” the defender concluded.

Ingwe are second with seven points on the log after four KPL matches.