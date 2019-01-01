AFC Leopards have parted ways with Ugandan midfielder Ivan Ssekazza
AFC Leopards have officially released Ugandan midfielder Ivan Ssekazza, a close source has revealed to Goal.
Ssekazza signed for the 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions but failed to establish himself in the starting line-up.
He joined AFC Leopards in a one-year deal on March 22 from Mwadui Football Club of Tanzania. He arrived at the Den alongside winger Paul Were, defenders David Ochieng, Soter Kayumba and striker Wayi Yeka Tatuwe.
Ssekazza has had stints with Aspire Football Academy of Qatar, KASE Eupen of Belgium and Express FC in his native country. He has also played for the U20 national team.
His short stay at AFC Leopards was his second stint in Kenya having played for Western Stima before.
As Goal reported recently, AFC Leopards are expected to release more players and bring in others under the recommendations of head coach Casa Mbungo. Those who are expected to exit the Den include goalkeepers Erick Ndayishimiye, Jairus Adira, defender Salim Abdalla, forwards Aziz Okaka, Wayi Yeka and Marcel Kahiza.
Shami Kibwana is already set to return to KCB.